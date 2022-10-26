Seasonal work applicants to maintain contact: Kumar

[File Photo]

The Employment Ministry is urging Fijians who have applied for seasonal work to maintain the personal information they have provided to the National Employment Centre.

Minister for Employment and Productivity, Parveen Kumar says this is a challenge for NEC as they try to contact and locate applicants.

He says it is imperative for seasonal work applicants to be patient and to ensure that they are attentive to the information needed from NEC.

“They also have some difficulties because when you fill your form, that is the only contact that we have at the ministry but after a few weeks or months, you change your number-where are they going to look for you?.”

Kumar says applicants should inform NEC if they do change their contact details and this is mainly due to the need for more seasonal workers in Australia and New Zealand.

The Minister adds that the ministry will continue to liaise with employers overseas to ensure that the interests of Fijian workers are well looked after.