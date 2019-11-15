Seasonal Ban on Kawakawa and Donu lifted

The seasonal ban on Kawakawa and Donu has been lifted.

The Ministry of Fisheries made the decision following consultations with the government.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says the ban is suspended in consideration of the plight of Fijians who rely on the two species for their livelihood.

Koroilavesau adds many people had lobbied for the early lifting of this year’s ban to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

“The normal ban period is from June to the end of September which is four months, so to assist the resource owners, traditional resource owners, and the economic assistance that it can provide within our economy, the government has decided to reduce the months that the ban will be left in place.”

The Minister says the two-month ban from June to July was sufficient.