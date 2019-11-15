Seasonal Ban on Kawakawa and Donu effective from next month

The Seasonal Ban on Grouper and Coral Trout (Kawakawa and Donu) comes into effect on June 1st 2020.

Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau says the two species have been declining over the years so the seasonal ban aims to protect them during their peak breeding months from June to September.

Koroilavesau says based on science and data collected over the years, there are more than 150 species in the ocean that are readily available and can be harvested during this seasonal ban.

He says they are very pleased with the support over the years on the seasonal ban from the communities along with partner agencies and they hope that it is further strengthened through collaborative efforts this year.

The seasonal ban is part of the government’s voluntary commitments to contribute to the protection and sustainable management of our ocean at the 2017 United Nations Ocean Conference.

The ministry will continue to strongly advocate on the seasonal ban through consultations right through to enforcement.

The ban begins on June 1st through to September.