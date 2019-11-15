Seasonal ban of Donu and Kawakawa to be reconsidered

The Ministry of Fisheries has made a submission to cabinet to suspend the seasonal ban of Kawakawa and Donu for this year.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says there are threats to food security due to COVID-19 and the ban must be carefully weighed.

Koroilavesau says an urgent cabinet paper is being drafted proposing that the ban on Kawakawa and Donu be deferred.

“We are discussing the ban and the effects that it will have on the population of Fiji during this difficult time. I’m in the process of submitting a submission to the cabinet for reconsideration on the ban but that hope is to be submitted this weekend:”

All ministries are helping cope with COVID-19 in whatever way possible and Koroilavesau says allowing the sale and consumption of Kawakawa and Donu will ensure food security.

“This has been mainly because there has been a lot of discussion on the effect of COVID-19 and the impact on our rural local communities and the income generation they are getting and also based on food security.”

The Minister is hoping a decision is made soon so that those affected can be informed.

“I’m hoping that it will be finalized before the first which the ban should come into place so that we can have the proper regulatory framework to formalize that discussion.”

Koroilavesau says if ban is suspended, it will not mean that fishermen can catch as many as they want. The Ministry will create a proper framework to ensure the two species are not exploited.