Search underway for two suspects

A search is underway for two suspects who allegedly broke into an electronic retail outlet in main street Nadi yesterday.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms a police officer on foot patrol received information by a security officer at around 1am that he had seen someone inside the shop

The officer alerted the officers on mobile patrol.

Three mobile fleets reached the scene and surrounded the area and managed to arrest one of the suspect with some of the items allegedly stolen.

Police also managed to recover around $2000.

The 24-year-old who was under the influence of liquor remains in custody while search is underway for two others.