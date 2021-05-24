Search underway for missing woman

A 38-year-old woman from Navitoko Settlement, in Sawani, has been reported missing at the Nausori Police Station.

Renuka Chand was last seen on November 13th.

Police say she left home without informing her family of her plans and efforts to locate her whereabouts have been futile so far.

Anyone with information on Chand’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919.