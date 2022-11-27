Search underway for missing man out at sea

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

A man has been reported missing out at sea in Nadi.

Joint search efforts are currently underway by police, divers from Namotu Island Resort, Fiji, Heli Tours, and South Sea Cruises in waters off Denarau.

According to Police, the man went missing while on a fishing trip with two others after their boat capsized.

A report was received yesterday of the incident where their boat had allegedly capsized during the fishing trip and search efforts were activated.