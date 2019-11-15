Search underway for missing man in Vunidawa, Naitasiri

A search and rescue operation is underway for a man missing in Vunidawa, Naitasiri.

It is believed the man was swept away by strong currents today as he tried to cross a flooded river.

National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko is urging Fijians not to be reckless and prioritize their safety.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, a man who was reported missing at sea in Lautoka yesterday has been found in good health today.

He was rescued by the Police Response Team in the Western Division after a member of the public found him with his fiberglass boat at Saweni, Lautoka at mid-day.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has expressed his disappointment that some people continue to disregard the weather advisory and warning.

Tudravu says such reckless behavior puts the lives of his officers at risk conducting search and rescue operations.

“These are some of the things that are of great concern to us. We will not allow the deployment of our personnel in the height of the cyclone because people themselves are irresponsible. When we issued a warning prior to the Cyclone through the relevant authorities, yet people saw it fit for themselves during the cyclone to take such irresponsible actions.”

The public has been warned that people will be taken to task for disobedience of lawful order if they continue to disregard warnings and advisories.