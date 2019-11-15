Search underway for missing man in Ra

The search for a missing man is currently underway in Lawaki River, Nalawa in the Ra province.

Nawairuku villager Eremasi Vuli told FBC News the man is originally from Naitasiri and came to visit his relatives at Namara village in the Nalawa district earlier this week.

Vuli says the man went fishing on Thursday at the Lawaki River with a child from the village.

It is believed the missing person told the child to wait for him at the riverbank while he swam across the river to get to the other side, but was swept by a strong current.

The child then rushed back and alerted the villagers about the incident.

A search began yesterday after TC Yasa passed.

Vuli adds police officers and residents from neighboring villages are combing the Lawaki River trying to find the missing person.

Stay with us for more details soon.