Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
WHO again reminds people to practice good habits|7,000 swab samples sent to Australia|Replenishment of medicine for SOPD patients|Internet providers record spike in data traffic|Fiji Airways extends flight cancellations|Island students determined to return next year|Biodiversity underpins delivery of all ecosystem service|New vaccination plan to reach wider community|Over 22k ration packs distributed|Numbers swell with 11 testing positive in isolation|New tough guidelines announced for businesses wanting to operate|Assessing team set by Commerce Ministry|MOH clears Labasa contacts|Village mataqali reps to ensure no movement|Youth organization prioritizes mental health|Internal investigation into impersonating case|COVID-19 battle rages on in Fiji|Nadali residents caught off-guard with lockdown|41 arrests in Southern Division alone|Suva returns to life after four days of lockdown|New operating hours for municipal markets|Students and teachers grateful for support|Ministry receives Reproductive Health kits|Australia assists in testing of backlog swabs|Supermarkets buzzing in Suva after lockdown|
Full Coverage

News

Search underway for missing fishing crew members

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 20, 2021 3:42 pm
[Source: FMSRCC]

A search and rescue operation is underway for some crew members who jumped overboard from a fishing vessel along the Yasawa and Mamanuca waters.

Navy Commander, Humphrey Tawake, has told FBC News they were notified yesterday that six crew members jumped overboard and two of them are currently driving the vessel.

Captain Tawake says all other information will be confirmed once they’ve verified and put together statements from the two survivors.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds a team of naval officers are currently combing the area with assistance from relevant stakeholders involved in maritime search and rescue operations.

“Within our search and rescue region about 100 nautical miles West of Navula passage. We’ve got a ship that is already there as of this morning and we got planes that have gone yesterday and today and we hoping to have some good weather to allow us conduct our search and rescue operations properly.”

Captain Tawake has also confirmed there was a mixture of local and foreign crew members on the vessel.

A reliable source has told FBC News that an alleged horrific crime incident happened on the vessel that prompted some crew members to jump overboard.

However, the Navy Commander says it is still early to confirm that as thorough investigations need to be done first by relevant authorities to ascertain what transpired among the crew members.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.