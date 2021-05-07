Search underway for missing fishing crew members

A search and rescue operation is underway for some crew members who jumped overboard from a fishing vessel along the Yasawa and Mamanuca waters.

Navy Commander, Humphrey Tawake, has told FBC News they were notified yesterday that six crew members jumped overboard and two of them are currently driving the vessel.

Captain Tawake says all other information will be confirmed once they’ve verified and put together statements from the two survivors.

He adds a team of naval officers are currently combing the area with assistance from relevant stakeholders involved in maritime search and rescue operations.

“Within our search and rescue region about 100 nautical miles West of Navula passage. We’ve got a ship that is already there as of this morning and we got planes that have gone yesterday and today and we hoping to have some good weather to allow us conduct our search and rescue operations properly.”

Captain Tawake has also confirmed there was a mixture of local and foreign crew members on the vessel.

A reliable source has told FBC News that an alleged horrific crime incident happened on the vessel that prompted some crew members to jump overboard.

However, the Navy Commander says it is still early to confirm that as thorough investigations need to be done first by relevant authorities to ascertain what transpired among the crew members.