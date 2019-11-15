Search underway for missing fishermen

Search efforts are currently underway at the Sigatoka river mouth for two fishermen reported missing this morning.
Police say the two had accompanied a third fisherman out this morning when strong currents caused their boat to overturn.
One of them managed to swim to safety and informed Police while the other two were swept out to open seas.
Article continues after advertisement
A team from the Sigatoka Police Station are conducting the search.
