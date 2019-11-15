Search underway for missing fishermen

Three fishermen are missing at sea after their fishing boat failed to return last week Saturday.

The three men set off from Labasa and were headed towards Bua to go fishing.

The report was lodged by the boat owner on Monday.

The Fiji Police Force together with Fiji Navy Search and Rescue center is currently searching for the three.

Anyone with information that can assist police is requested to call Crime Stoppers immediately on 919 or 9905543.