Search underway for missing fisherman

A search is currently underway along the Labasa River for a 49-year-old fisherman from Siberia who failed to return home this morning.

The victim left out on a fishing trip on his single tin boat at around seven last night.

When he failed to return home this morning a missing persons’ report was lodged at the Labasa Police Station.

Police say two search parties consisting of officers from the Labasa Police Station have been deployed.