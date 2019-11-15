Home

News

Search underway for missing fisherman

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 3, 2020 12:30 pm
A search is currently underway along the Labasa River for a 49-year-old fisherman from Siberia who failed to return home this morning.

The victim left out on a fishing trip on his single tin boat at around seven last night.

When he failed to return home this morning a missing persons’ report was lodged at the Labasa Police Station.

Police say two search parties consisting of officers from the Labasa Police Station have been deployed.

