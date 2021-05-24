Search underway for hit and run driver

Police are still looking for a driver of a van who allegedly fled the scene after a hit and run accident along Milverton road in Suva this morning.

Police confirms a man was rushed to the CWM hospital following the accident and is in critical condition.

The driver is alleged to have been drunk at the time of the accident and was driving a white twin cab with the registration FD 287.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone with information can call Divisional Traffic Officer South on 9905665.