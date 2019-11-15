Home

Search underway for escapee

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 14, 2020 3:28 pm
Isoa Vonu. [Source: Fiji Police Force]

Police are looking for Isoa Vonu who escaped from their custody at the Nasinu Court Cell Block today.

Vonu has a history of involvement in aggravated robbery and burglary cases.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vonu is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

Search teams have been activated and the traveling public are advised to expect checkpoints and roadblocks.

 

