News

Search party for seven-year-old extends

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 15, 2021 4:15 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

More people have now joined the search party looking for a seven-year-old boy who has been missing from home for more than 72 hours.

Seven-year-old Chirag Murti from Qila settlement in Taveuni went missing at around 12pm on Friday.

Murti’s father, Shyam Murti says he has three children including a twin and another child.

The missing son is one of the twins who is deaf and mute.

The father says his wife had gone to get coconut leaves and when she came back she found the seven-year-old missing.


[Photo: Supplied]

