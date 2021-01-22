Search on for missing man

Police are still searching for a 49-year-old man of Waikubukubu village in Nadarivatu who is believed to have drowned.
Its alleged the was crossing a river yesterday afternoon, but failed to make it to the other side due to the strong current.
The incident was reported at the Vatukoula Police Station.
