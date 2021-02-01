Search on for hit and run driver

Police are looking for the driver of a rental car who was allegedly involved in an accident this morning.
Police say the driver of vehicle LR 5276 allegedly hit a 23-year-old man walking along Saweni Road, and failed to stop.
The victim was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital.
Police are seeking assistance from the public in locating the driver and the vehicle.
