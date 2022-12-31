Search on for boat with two crew onboard

[File Photo]

A search is underway for a fiber glass boat and two of its crew along the Ba and Lautoka Waters.

Police are trying to locate a White Fiber Glass Boat namely “MOCEIVOCOKO” which was reported missing around nine last night.

Chief Operations Officer, Acting ACP Livai Driu says a team from the Western Division Water Police was out last night conducting the search.

ACP Driu says the team left at 10 last night and upon checking their last known location along the Nacilau Waters, they did not find anything.

He says the boat is believed to have drifted out further due to the strong wind and current.

ACP Driu is calling on islands and resorts along the Mamanuca and Yasawa Group to be on a lookout for a drifting boat.

He adds on their way back to Lautoka this morning the team also assisted seven fishermen who were stranded at sea after their fuel ran out.

The Chief Operations Officer is calling on all mariners or anyone going out to sea to consider the weather before making that decision.

ACP Driu says the team will regroup and continue search in the afternoon.

The public are advised to call 919 or 9905 457 if they have any information in regards to the location of “MOCEIVOCOKO“.