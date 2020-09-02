Search for the two brothers continue in Vuda

The search for the two brothers who are believed to have drowned at the Vuda Point River in Lautoka yesterday is continuing today.

Both victims were playing with their friends when the incident occurred.

It is alleged that the 18-year-old was trying to get the ball from the water and when he struggled to surface, the 17-year-old then tried to assist him and he too failed to surface.

Police are advising parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children during this week-long holiday and to monitor their whereabouts to avoid such incidents