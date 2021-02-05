Search for new Nadi Town Council CEO continues

Interviews for the vacant post of the Nadi Town Council Chief Executive is still underway.
Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar, says the Special Administrators have been looking at a number of candidates.
Kumar says they’ve advertised the position and hope a decision will be made soon.
Craig Powell the former CEO resigned last year.
