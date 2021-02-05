Search for new Nadi Town Council CEO continues

Home

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
February 6, 2021 12:25 pm

Interviews for the vacant post of the Nadi Town Council Chief Executive is still underway.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar, says the Special Administrators have been looking at a number of candidates.

Kumar says they’ve advertised the position and hope a decision will be made soon.

Craig Powell the former CEO resigned last year.

