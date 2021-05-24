Search for missing seven-year-old continues

The four-year-old sister of missing Chirag Murti is waiting for her brother to return home safely.

Seven-year-old Chirag Murti went missing from his home in Qila settlement in Taveuni 84 hours ago. There has been no sign of him so far.

The missing child’s father Shyam Murti says they are not giving up hope and will continue the search until they find him.

Murti says his four-year-old daughter has been continuously asking about her brother as they were playing together when he went missing.

The search team has gone through the areas again where the search was earlier conducted, hoping to find the missing boy.

The seven-year-old has been missing since Friday last week.