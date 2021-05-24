Search for missing seven-year-old continues today

A desperate search for seven-year-old Chirag Murti will continue on its fourth day today.

Chirag Murti of Qila Settlement in Taveuni went missing at around mid-day on Friday.

An emotional Shyam Murti, the father of the missing child says as of yesterday they searched more than 600 meters of the surrounding area.

Murti says he wants to find his son, whatever condition he may be in.

He says it is a mystery as to how his son went missing.

Murti says his missing son is one of the twins and he is deaf and mute.

The father says his wife had gone to get coconut leaves on Friday and when she came back she found the seven-year-old missing.