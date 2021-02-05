Search for missing persons remain unsuccessful

The search for the two people who disappeared in Cikobia, Vanua Levu and Udu point remains unsuccessful.

The two went missing on the 27th of last month and the search continued in the past week without any success.

The Fiji Navy recommenced aerial searches once the weather improved.

The search areas were further spread to the North and East of their last known positions.

Meanwhile, the rescue centre is also coordinating the search of a missing punt case in Kiribati.

In another incident, they are supporting the Fiji Police Force in finding a missing person.

The person is believed to have disappeared from Waiqanake reef just outside Lami.