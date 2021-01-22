Search for missing farmer in Savusavu continues

The search for a farmer from Bagata Village in Savusavu, will continue today.

This comes after he went missing while trying to cross the Bagata River yesterday morning.

Police say the victim who is in his late 60s was trying to cross the river to reach his farm house when he was swept away by strong currents.

Search conducted by the Police and National Disaster Management Office officials yesterday turned out negative and was called off.

The search is expected to continue today.