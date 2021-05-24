Search for missing boy continues

As Day 11 in the search for missing 7-year-old Chirag Murti commences today, Police search teams continue to focus on the rural land area and waterways in and around the Qila area.

With more manpower and the help of a drone, the police search team continue combing the Lagiloa Hills, about 20 kilometres from the family home where Chirag went missing on Friday, November 12.

Chirag’s family is again pleading with residents of Qila Settlement to inspect any places in their properties, any crawlspaces, sheds, or storerooms that could be possible hiding places for children.

Father Shyam Murti says his son, who was born with verbal autism will not be able to respond to any calls, making the search more difficult. Murti continues to believe Chirag is still alive and they only need to find him. He told FBC News, the disappearance of his son is taking a toll on the family, as they are feeling weak and stressed.

His wife Nargis Naidu is barely holding it together. Naidu says all she wants is to see her son alive and well.

The family is also urging the residents to check their surveillance camera footage in case they may have captured their son on video.

Police earlier told FBC News they have viewed CCTV footage of the area but it showed negative results.