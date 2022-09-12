Search for missing 15-year-old continues

The search for the 15-year-old student who went missing on Saturday while swimming in Rotuma continues today.

Police say the student was swimming in waters near Solkope Island, Kalvaka in Rotuma.

The victim reportedly swam across to Solkope Island with other friends but did not make it back, allegedly due to strong current.

Attempts made to rescue him proved futile.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says search efforts conducted since Saturday have been unsuccessful, and will continue today.