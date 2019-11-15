Home

Search for man continues

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 10, 2020 5:34 am
The search for a 27-year-old man who was reported missing last night has resumed this morning. [Source: Fiji Police]

The search for a 27-year-old man who was reported missing last night has resumed this morning.

Nabua Police had received a report of an alleged suicide by drowning case after 8pm last night

The victim was last seen walking towards the sea at Viria East following an argument with his partner.

Article continues after advertisement

The search which was called off last night has resumed this morning with the assistance of divers from the Police Special Response Unit.

