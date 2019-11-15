News
Search for man continues
November 10, 2020 5:34 am
The search for a 27-year-old man who was reported missing last night has resumed this morning. [Source: Fiji Police]
Nabua Police had received a report of an alleged suicide by drowning case after 8pm last night
The victim was last seen walking towards the sea at Viria East following an argument with his partner.
The search which was called off last night has resumed this morning with the assistance of divers from the Police Special Response Unit.
