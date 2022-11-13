Search for hit and run driver continues

Police are still searching for the driver of the vehicle who is alleged to have been involved in a fatal accident along Queens Road near Malolo in Nadi on Friday.

A 61-year-old man from Koronubu, Ba has died in the accident.

The victim was a passenger in a car driven by a 48-year-old farmer.

Police had stopped the driver during a traffic operation as he was speeding in a 60 km/hr zone, but while the officers were processing the driver, the victim got off the vehicle and crossed the road.

This is when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says a team of officers have been conducting house-to-house and business visitations along Navo in Malolo, Nadi.

ACP Khan has directed a team to liaise with all garages and request the owners to keep a look out for any vehicle owner that may request repair or body work for their vehicle, and report it to their nearest Police Station.

The officers are also reaching out to homeowners and business operators who have CCTV cameras in the hope of identifying the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information are requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 919.