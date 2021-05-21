Search for FV Tiro 2 crew suspended

The search for the remaining five crew of FV Tiro 2 has been suspended after careful consideration.

The Fiji Navy says the suspension of the search was based on a few factors such as the number of days passed since those missing went overboard and information received that none was wearing a life jacket.

Other factors considered includes weather experienced during the search, distance of their last known position to the nearest point of land and the area covered by both aerial and surface assets.

Article continues after advertisement

The Rescue Coordination Centre says they will continue to advise ships in the area for any sightings and RFNS Savenaca is still operating out of the area of interest.

It further says that their team will continue to work with the Fiji Police Force and assist them with their investigations on circumstances surrounding the case.