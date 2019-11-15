Home

Search for father and his daughter continues

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 21, 2020 4:25 pm
Police have confirmed that the search for the missing teacher and his daughter is still underway.

The two are believed to have been swept away by strong currents on Thursday last week.

It is believed that the two were trying to cross the Wanikavou creek in Serua when the incident occurred.

The teacher is understood to be teaching at Nuku Secondary School in Serua.

