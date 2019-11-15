Search efforts for 5-year-old to continue

Search efforts will continue this morning for a 5-year-old child who went missing after he fell into a river near Natoika Village, Naitasiri.
Police say a report of the incident was received at the Nausori Police Station yesterday afternoon.
The child was walking along the river bank when he fell in and disappeared.
Police have been deployed to the scene.
