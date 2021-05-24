Home

News

Search continues for seven-year-old

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 20, 2021 6:51 am

A seven year-old boy who mysteriously disappeared from their family property in Qila Settlement, Taveuni is still missing a week later, as police investigate what happened to him.

Chirag Murti has non-verbal autism and was last seen playing with his twin brother and younger sister in front of their home last Friday.

Police are have searched and cleared the areas close to the home and several farms in the Mataisuva to Lagoloa Hills, as well as the nearby beaches where the boy could have gone on his own.

Surveillance footage from neighbors and businesses in the area have turned negative results.

Father Shyam Murti is making a desperate plea for assistance from government and the military to find his son.

I would like the Miliyary to get involved. The Police cannot go everywhere. They don’t know about the bushes. The military are trained to look for the people, clear houses. They are trained for the bush. If it’s possible for the government and the military force if they can help me, please.

Chirag lived with his mother Nargis Naidu, his twin brother Chahal and four year-old sister Taanvi. His father was living in their farm.

Chirag is alleged to have disappeared around mid-day November 12.

The Qila District Advisory Councillor Jitendra Naidu reported the missing boy to authorities after speaking with Chirag’s worried mother.

 

