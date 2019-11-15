Search continues for missing fishermen

The search for the three Labasa fishermen missing at sea continues.
According to Police, at the moment, the weather around the search area is fine.
Once the weather deteriorates, only then will the search and rescue efforts be called off.
The three fishermen had left Labasa on November 23rd to fish in the Bua waters.
They were reported missing last Monday when they failed to return from the fishing trip.
