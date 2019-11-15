Home

Search continues for missing fishermen

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 15, 2020 12:43 pm
[File Photo]

The search for the three Labasa fishermen missing at sea continues.

According to Police, at the moment, the weather around the search area is fine.

Once the weather deteriorates, only then will the search and rescue efforts be called off.

Article continues after advertisement

The three fishermen had left Labasa on November 23rd to fish in the Bua waters.

They were reported missing last Monday when they failed to return from the fishing trip.

