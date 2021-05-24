Home

Search continues for boy, 7, missing in Qila

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 17, 2021 8:19 pm

Another day of sweeping through the bushes around Qila, Naqiru and Lagiloa in Taveuni today proved futile in the search for missing seven-year-old Chirag Murti.

A search party left the Murti residence this morning, with the hopes of finding the child whose disappearance remains a mystery.

Chirag was reported missing at the Taveuni Police Station last Friday after disappearing from their family home around mid-day.

He was last seen playing with his twin brother and younger sister and was wearing a red t-shirt and blue shorts with no shoes.

Father Shyam Murti accompanied the search team today and says they covered a large area of land and waterways but did not find anything.

“There’s a creek we followed down about 200 meters and 200 meters across and again 300 meters up. We came down now and we go no clue, nothing til now”.

Chirag’s disappearance has sparked fear for residents of Qila Settlement, a normally quiet neighbourhood of yaqona and dalo farmers.

Advisory Councillor Jitendra Naidu says they are shocked that this has happened in their community.

“The community is very scared and they are just searching since the child was lost and still, they keep on searching. At least they find something out of this, the body or the child they can get. It’s a big hindrance to our people – what has happened”.

Despite day five of the search mission ends, hopes of finding the seven year-old has not yet faded for his family and the community.

