News

Search and rescue effort accelerate despite bad weather

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 21, 2021 12:30 pm

Naval officers who are currently combing the Mamanuca-Yasawa waters in search of the five crew of a fishing vessel have been advised to beef up their search and rescue operations.

This after FBC News received information that an alleged horrific criminal incident happened on the vessel that prompted some crew members to jump overboard.

Navy Commander, Humphrey Tawake says he informed his team this morning to exhaust every avenue available, as this is the third day of search and rescue efforts along the area.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the safety of officers on the ground is also paramount and the current bad weather has somehow delayed their work.

Commander Tawake says they will give it their best shot today, as tomorrow will be much more difficult for his team and diminishes the chances of people surviving out at sea.

“That remains a challenge given the probability that the crew that jumped aboard had been in the water for more than three days and the rate of survival would be at risk now. The Navy has made an effort to be out there despite the current weather condition as our role is to rescue people.”

Commander Tawake maintains that he won’t disclose other details of the incident as they need to thoroughly conduct their investigation with the surviving crew members.

A reliable source this morning told FBC News that the third person was on the life raft before naval officers came to the rescue.

Information gathered that this third survivor was then taken across to Police officers at Momi Bay in Nadi.

FBC News has sent questions to Police and awaits a response.

