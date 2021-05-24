Home

Seaqaqa residents and farmers seek clarification

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 4:35 pm
The Minister explained that the pandemic has delayed some of their plans and projects. [Source: MCTTT]

Residents and farmers from Seaqaqa used the talanoa session with Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya as an opportunity to seek clarification on a number of issues.

The majority of the questions were regarding the delay in the delivery of assistance.

Koya says housing and leasing were also two of the main topics discussed during this talanoa session.

“They are not complaining, they are just looking for a time frame to say when it can be done. Or is there something that can be done regarding some of the lease issues, farming issues, farming assistance that they are able to receive and sugarcane farmers in terms of the corporative perspective.”

The Minister explained that the pandemic has delayed some of their plans and projects.

Koya also inspected the progress made on the Nabouwalu Township Project.

He adds that the construction of the highway will increase economic activity for Nabouwalu.

 

