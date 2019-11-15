Seafood suppliers hoping for best budget

Local Seafood Suppliers expect the 2020/2021 National Budget to focus more on supporting Small and Medium Enterprises.

Director Loriza Begum says they deal with fishermen from the interior of Vanua Levu and due to the pandemic, they had to reduce purchase as demand for fish has decreased.

Begum says this has greatly affected the fishermen and their families’ livelihoods.

“Fifty percent drop, only fifty percent left, just like before our sale for the whole week was $10,000 now it’s $5,000 if our government can put the fuel price down and help the fishermen to buy to boats and things like that.”

Begum is hoping the government will put in place more initiatives for the SMEs that will help in income-generating activities.

The 2020/2021 National Budget will be announced tomorrow.