Seafood exporter switches to green energy

Vanua Levu’s main seafood exporter Gold Hold Sea Food Limited has become the first company in the North to run its facility on solar energy.

The initiative was officially opened in Labasa last night by Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate and Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu.

Usamate applauded the company for its vision to undertake such an initiative adding he hopes it will set a challenge for other companies to follow suit.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a pointer to other industries in Fiji that it is possible for us to look at using this energy source that we have – the sun – that God gives us to make use of that. Because, the cost of fuel, the impact of buying fuel on our economy –in terms of difference between our trade balance – amount of money that’s being spent of fuel – if we can harness renewable energy in this country it’s going to have benefits not only for the private but also for our own economy. So, I think the company needs to be congratulated for taking up this.”

Gold Hold Limited Director Richard Du says they have other plans in the pipe line not only for the company but other investment opportunities for Labasa as well.

These plans include the construction of solar farms to be connected to the Energy Fiji Limited power grid.