News

Seafarers provided support to FEMAT

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 30, 2021 3:57 pm
Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya

The maritime transport sector has kept trade flowing.

Speaking during World Maritime Day, Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says the seaports remained open during the pandemic.

Koya says this means Fiji had medicine, food and essential goods available.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the Government Shipping Services continued providing support to the medical sector during the second wave of the pandemic.

The Minister says the seafarers on board the MLC Veivueti on two separate occasions provided much-needed support to Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team and the Ministry of Health during the outbreak in Lautoka and Kadavu.

Fiji has more than 5,000 registered seafarers who are working in the Maritime and Shipping industry.

For the past five years, more than 600,000 tonnes of cargo have been transported to and from the Maritime islands for the economic and uneconomical routes.

