Sea-wall to safeguard Navidamu villagers

The impacts of sea-level rise and storm surge during cyclone season will be a thing of the past for the Navidamu villagers in Macuata province.

A sea-wall is being constructed by the government granting assurance to community members that climate change will not in any way alienate them from their piece of land.

Turaga ni Yavusa Apenisa Rawaqa has noted climate change and sea-level rise continues to take a toll on low-lying island nations.

“I was born and raised in this village for 68 years now. I have seen changes in our surroundings now when compared to 20 years ago. We’ve been hearing about the impacts of climate change and sea-level rise, but now we are considered victims of this natural phenomenon.”

The project was formalized after a request was submitted and approved by the government through the Waterways Ministry last year.

Rawaqa says the work started in January and is due for completion by year-end.