Sea-level rise a threat for Veivatuloa villagers

Some villagers of Veivatuloa in the province of Namosi are looking to relocate to higher ground due to coastal erosion and rising sea level.

Turaga Ni Koro, Leone Nairuwai says a section of the village facing the coast is always inundated with seawater during high tide.

Nairuwai adds homes located along the coast will eventually get flooded, as seawater now goes beyond the high tide mark of the sea-wall.

“This is an issue we deal with daily. We tried our best to live with it, but at times, we are unable to deal with the extent of damage caused. This is particularly during storm surges or coastal inundation.”

Nairuwai told the Prime Minister last week that the situation might worsen and cause massive erosion along the foreshore.

“We managed to voice our concern to the Prime Minister. And we are happy that the Prime Minister came to witness our plight daily, especially during high tide.”

The Prime Minister during the talanoa session assured the villagers that the government will assist them mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“Issues faced in this community has been noted and the relevant government bodies will proceed from here. This in terms of implementing various projects to mitigate impacts of climate change.”

Villagers have also been reminded that from now on, those who intend to build their homes are to do so on higher grounds.

The villagers have identified a piece of land to relocate.