SDA Church encourages more community participation in rehabilitation of inmates

The Seventh Day Adventist Church has been one of the main contributors to the CARE network program provided by the Fiji Corrections Service as part of the rehabilitation of inmates.

The church holds counselling services to inmates to help them become better members of society.

SDA CARE network chair Pastor Talemo Cakobau says the community’s role in the rehabilitation of inmates is crucial.

“I think the Fiji corrections service cannot handle this alone it needs the help of other stakeholders we need to work together so we can have a safe and a better community in Fiji”

He says the community should never disregard the inmates as they will become members of the society again, once they are free.

“Now we can boldly come to the front to tell people that we do care about them”

The Corrections Service is already in partnership with the Methodist Church in Fiji and are looking to work with other religious groups.