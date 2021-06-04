Screening zones set up in Naitasiri

The Ministry of Health will be setting up screening zones in some villages in Naitasiri.

Screening zones has been set up at Vuisiga Village, Savusavu Settlement, Laselevu Village and Matainasau Village.

Staff from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services will be screening all residents in this settlement and villages, with movement restricted in and out of these sites.

The Ministry is also advising residents of this settlement and villages to remain in their homes and to avoid any close contact with people from other households.

Members of the settlement and villages are also encouraged to cooperate with the Ministry as they work to test and swab residents.