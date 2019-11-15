Screening completed in Vunicagi settlement

Health Officials have completed screening residents in the locked-down community of Vunicagi in Dreketi, Macuata.

FBC News understands a total of 458 individuals from 150 households were screened by the mobile health team.

The community screening program involves health and temperature checks and advocating on healthy living.

The households have been on lockdown since April 16th, after a test on a 21-year-old resident came out positive for COVID-19.

They will come out of lockdown early next month.

The lockdown area lies along a short stretch of the Dreketi – Nabouwalu Highway, which is under 24/7 police monitoring.























