News

Screening clinics now set up across the Fiji’s main islands

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 4, 2021 4:05 pm

More clinics have been set up across the country including the northern division.

The advisories from the Health Ministry still stand.

People who are experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea are advised to go to your nearest COVID-19 screening clinic to get tested and immediately self-isolate.

However, people experiencing severe symptoms of COVID-19 such as having trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, severe headache for a few days, inability to wake or stay awake or pale or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail bed are to immediately go to a nearest hospital or health centre.

This as daily cases continue to be recorded above 300.

