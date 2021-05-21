Home

Screening and testing increases in Vanua Levu
Screening and testing increases in Vanua Levu

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 31, 2021 11:20 am

COVID-19 screening and testing will be ramped up in the Northern Division by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

This precautionary measure comes as businesses earlier deemed high risk will be opened from tomorrow.

The cane cutting season starting soon will also create a hype of activity with large crowds anticipated in the Labasa area.

All highly mobile groups who come in contact with the public like bus drivers, taxi drivers, police, supermarket workers, hotel workers, market vendors, bank workers and health frontliners are urged to utilize the stationary screening sheds in all subdivisions.

Labasa Hospital Medical Superintendent Doctor Jaoji Vulibeci says they will also be visiting villages for the same purposes all around Vanualevu.

Screenings are being conducted in all Health Centers and the major hospitals.

The Ministry of Health requests understanding and cooperation from the public in the Northern Division for this exercise.

 

