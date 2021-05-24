Home

News

Scotland emphasizes on ocean protection

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 17, 2021 12:30 pm
Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland. [Source: Twitter]

Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland, says more money is needed to protect our oceans from climate change.

A Blue Charter was prepared at the high-level UN Ocean Conference co-hosted by the governments of Fiji and Sweden in June 2017.

Scotland says the Blue Charter has put Oceans at center, but more needs to be done.

Article continues after advertisement

“Only two percent of all the money that goes to SDGs goes to small states and if you look at the money that goes to oceans – only two percent goes into oceans, but look at our big blue ocean states because that’s what small island states are. Most in the Pacific have about four percent of land but 96 percent is ocean. How can you ignore 96 percent of your territory?”

Scotland adds if the Commonwealth Secretariat can get more money for Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and other small nations, then more can be done in terms of adaptation and mitigation.

The World Meteorological Organization in its latest report has stated that ocean warming, deoxygenation and acidification are additional factors changing the oceans’ circulation pattern and chemistry.

Consequently, traditional fisheries are altering, which will have critical implications for the Pacific islands where coastal fishing is a principal activity that provides for nutrition, welfare, culture and employment.

