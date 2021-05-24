Scoping exercise commences on open taxi rank system

The Ministry of Transport will work closely with the Ministry of Local Government, Councils, Land Transport Authority and Fiji Roads Authority to implement the open taxi rank system.

With an overall view of providing uniformity and greater opportunity for taxi drivers and operators, Minister Faiyaz Koya visited Ba and Lautoka to view proposed Open Taxi Rank sites.

Koya says the Open Taxi Rank System will guarantee security for taxi drivers and operators to work and operate with increase access to bases while reducing illegal operators.

He says the Open Taxi Ranks, will additionally allow for taxis to operate within their designated zones on a First-In-First-Out basis and will provide operators opportunities to attract more business.

Koya adds the commencement date of the system will be announced upon completion of work relating to marking and rearranging open ranks.

A site visit for Nadi has also been planned as part of this scoping exercise.