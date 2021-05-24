Home

News

Schools used as Evacuation Centres in light of tsunami alert

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 15, 2022 7:30 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

The Ministry of Education confirms that some schools have been opened as evacuation centres because of the unusual tidal waves as a result of volcano eruption.

It says Tiliva Village School in Kadavu and Uluivalili College in Cakaudrove have been opened as Evacuation Centre tonight.

The Education Ministry says they are in touch with other schools as well as response teams and will advise on more evacuation centres if needed.

Coastal parts of Fiji have reported larger than usual waves and are being urged to move to higher grounds.

We are in touch with other schools as well as response teams and will advise on more evacuation centres if needed.

Coastal parts of Fiji have reported larger than usual waves and are being urged to move to higher grounds.

The Ministry says they are also in contact with coastal schools in dangerous areas and are advising them to move to higher ground.

